How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Wanting to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

While it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games in Illinois Today

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: B1G+

B1G+ Spread Favorite: Iowa (-16.5)

Iowa (-16.5) Total: 168.5

Illinois State Redbirds vs. Kentucky Wildcats

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky TV Channel: SEC Network (Watch on Fubo)

SEC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Kentucky (-19.5)

Kentucky (-19.5) Total: 148.5

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,BSSW (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,BSSW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Stars (-375)

Stars (-375) Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+280)

Blackhawks (+280) Total: 6

Eastern Illinois Panthers vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Edwardsville, Illinois

Edwardsville, Illinois TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: SIU-Edwardsville (-8.5)

SIU-Edwardsville (-8.5) SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline: -450

-450 Eastern Illinois Moneyline: +320

+320 Total: 137.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.