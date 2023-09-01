Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you've never played on BetMGM before, it's easy to get started. You only need your computer or mobile device to sign up, plus a method of payment to make your first deposit. Just follow our link and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Wanting to bet on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in Illinois Today

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSIN (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI, BSIN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pacers (-2.5)

Pacers (-2.5) Pacers Moneyline: -135

-135 Bulls Moneyline: +110

+110 Total: 240.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.