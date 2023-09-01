Illinois BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Looking to place a bet but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the contest.

Games in Illinois Today

Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Jets (-250)

Jets (-250) Moneyline Underdog: Blackhawks (+195)

Blackhawks (+195) Total: 6

Chicago State Cougars vs. Cal Baptist Lancers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Riverside, California

Riverside, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Cal Baptist (-11.5)

Cal Baptist (-11.5) Cal Baptist Moneyline: -750

-750 Chicago State Moneyline: +525

+525 Total: 131.5

