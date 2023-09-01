Elvis Andrus vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Friday, Elvis Andrus (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 50 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.3% of his games this season, Andrus has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (27.8%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.231
|.314
|OBP
|.298
|.340
|SLG
|.356
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|18
|30/11
|K/BB
|27/13
|5
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodriguez will aim to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Tigers, his 21st of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .228 batting average against him.
