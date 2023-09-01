Andrew Benintendi vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 129 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .335.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 125th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
- Benintendi has had a hit in 90 of 121 games this season (74.4%), including multiple hits 33 times (27.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 121), and 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 26.4% of his games this year (32 of 121), with more than one RBI six times (5.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year (50 of 121), with two or more runs 11 times (9.1%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|63
|.284
|AVG
|.261
|.352
|OBP
|.320
|.394
|SLG
|.346
|18
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|24
|41/23
|K/BB
|35/21
|7
|SB
|6
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Rodriguez (9-7) out to make his 21st start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.21, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
