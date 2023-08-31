OVC Games Today: How to Watch OVC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It's time for Week 1 of the 2023 college football campaign, which includes six games that feature teams from the OVC. To ensure you don't miss any of the early-season action, see the piece below for details on how to watch.
OVC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Indiana State Sycamores
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Furman Paladins
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point Pointers at Lindenwood Lions
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tennessee State Tigers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
|UT Martin Skyhawks at Georgia Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|SEC Network+
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Kansas State Wildcats
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
