The Indiana State Sycamores (0-0) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-0) play at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Indiana State was a bottom-25 scoring offense last year, ranking ninth-worst with 16 points per contest. On defense, it ranked 99th in the FCS (32.7 points allowed per game). Eastern Illinois ranked 89th in the FCS in scoring offense (22.3 points per game) and 90th in scoring defense (31.2 points allowed per game) last season.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Eastern Illinois vs. Indiana State Key Statistics (2022)

Eastern Illinois Indiana State 295.5 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (115th) 408.8 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.6 (70th) 149.3 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.2 (90th) 146.3 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.8 (108th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (83rd) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders (2022)

Jonah O'Brien completed 64% of his passes and threw for 853 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Dom Shoffner averaged 38 rushing yards per game and accumulated five rushing touchdowns.

Last season Jaelin Benefield rushed for 379 yards and hauled in passes for 185 yards. He also scored three total touchdowns.

Justin Bowick averaged 22.7 yards on 1.2 receptions per game and compiled three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Nile Hill caught 26 passes last season on his way to 239 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Justin Thomas played his way to two receiving touchdowns and 210 receiving yards (19.1 ypg) last season.

Indiana State Stats Leaders (2022)

Cade Chambers had a passing stat line last year of 938 yards with a 44.5% completion rate (65-for-146), eight touchdowns, three interceptions, and an average of 85.3 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 49 carries for 111 yards and four TDs.

Justin Dinka churned out 895 rushing yards (81.4 per game) and six touchdowns last season.

Tee Hodge put up 319 yards on 94 carries (29 yards per game), with one rushing touchdown last year.

Dante Hendrix reeled in 50 catches for 719 yards (65.4 per game) while being targeted 46 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

Dakota Caton also impressed receiving last season. He collected 23 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 14 times.

Harry Van Dyne reeled in 21 passes for 245 yards and one touchdown, putting up 22.3 yards per game last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Indiana State or Eastern Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.