The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while hitting .235.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 51.0% of his games this season (53 of 104), with multiple hits 19 times (18.3%).

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 104), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal has driven in a run in 23 games this season (22.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 24.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.8%.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 55 .226 AVG .242 .292 OBP .321 .329 SLG .360 9 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 32/11 K/BB 52/21 0 SB 0

