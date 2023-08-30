Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Brewers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Gomes has had a hit in 57 of 91 games this season (62.6%), including multiple hits 19 times (20.9%).

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 37.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 11.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 34.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .275 AVG .265 .317 OBP .310 .423 SLG .419 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 22 RBI 24 32/9 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings