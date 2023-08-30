Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (83-49) will clash with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (52-81) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Wednesday, August 30. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +145. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson - BAL (13-7, 4.89 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (5-7, 4.87 ERA)

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 44 out of the 61 games, or 72.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have a record of 18-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (85.7% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Orioles played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have come away with 29 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious five times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Luis Robert 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.