The Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander will take on the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+150). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

1:05 PM ET

Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -185 +150 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their foes are 6-3-1 in their last 10 contests.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (33%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has won four of its 16 games, or 25%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 60 of its 132 games with a total.

The White Sox have posted a record of 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-37 24-44 22-28 30-52 38-61 14-19

