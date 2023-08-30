On Wednesday, Tim Anderson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.

Anderson has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 99 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 21 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 31 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .235 AVG .247 .269 OBP .297 .299 SLG .288 9 XBH 9 1 HR 0 12 RBI 10 50/7 K/BB 50/15 3 SB 9

Orioles Pitching Rankings