Tim Anderson vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Tim Anderson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 99 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 21 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 31 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.235
|AVG
|.247
|.269
|OBP
|.297
|.299
|SLG
|.288
|9
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|10
|50/7
|K/BB
|50/15
|3
|SB
|9
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Gibson (13-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 158 1/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went eight innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.89), 44th in WHIP (1.320), and 43rd in K/9 (7.7).
