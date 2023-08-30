Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .703 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki is hitting .265 with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (71 of 108), with at least two hits 28 times (25.9%).
  • He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 35 games this year (32.4%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season (48 of 108), with two or more runs eight times (7.4%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 59
.227 AVG .297
.306 OBP .365
.346 SLG .507
12 XBH 26
5 HR 8
22 RBI 26
49/20 K/BB 59/26
2 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Woodruff (3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In six games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.65 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .176 to his opponents.
