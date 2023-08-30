Luis Robert vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 129 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .556, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Robert has recorded a hit in 86 of 125 games this year (68.8%), including 34 multi-hit games (27.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.6% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Robert has driven in a run in 46 games this season (36.8%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 49.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.260
|AVG
|.278
|.318
|OBP
|.330
|.580
|SLG
|.537
|36
|XBH
|32
|17
|HR
|17
|34
|RBI
|35
|63/14
|K/BB
|86/14
|4
|SB
|13
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Orioles have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (13-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.89 ERA in 158 1/3 innings pitched, with 135 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went eight innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.89 ERA ranks 48th, 1.320 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
