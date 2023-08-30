Lenyn Sosa vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Explore More About This Game
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa has three doubles, five home runs and a walk while batting .196.
- Sosa has had a hit in 16 of 33 games this season (48.5%), including multiple hits four times (12.1%).
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Sosa has driven home a run in eight games this year (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in eight games this year (24.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.194
|AVG
|.200
|.194
|OBP
|.217
|.323
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|16/0
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gibson (13-7 with a 4.89 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 28th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went eight innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 4.89 ERA ranks 48th, 1.320 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 43rd.
