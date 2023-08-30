Jeimer Candelario vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeimer Candelario -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Brewers Player Props
|Cubs vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Brewers Odds
|Cubs vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Brewers
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .263 with 37 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 45 walks.
- He ranks 61st in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Candelario has gotten a hit in 78 of 124 games this season (62.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (24.2%).
- In 15.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.1% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (14.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 43.5% of his games this year (54 of 124), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|.357
|AVG
|.217
|.449
|OBP
|.245
|.571
|SLG
|.413
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|8
|11/7
|K/BB
|11/2
|2
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 168 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Woodruff (3-1) takes the mound for the Brewers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.65 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.65, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .176 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.