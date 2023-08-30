Elvis Andrus vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 24, when he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI against the Athletics.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .239 with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.
- Andrus has had a hit in 49 of 89 games this year (55.1%), including multiple hits 19 times (21.3%).
- In 5.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this year (22.5%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (27.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|46
|.257
|AVG
|.223
|.314
|OBP
|.283
|.340
|SLG
|.350
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|17
|30/11
|K/BB
|27/11
|5
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.99 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Gibson (13-7) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 13-7 with a 4.89 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 158 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went eight innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.89), 44th in WHIP (1.320), and 43rd in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
