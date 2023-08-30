The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .270 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 67 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 37 games this season (39.8%), Jimenez has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (14.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36 games this season (38.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 43 .293 AVG .242 .340 OBP .289 .440 SLG .441 14 XBH 16 7 HR 8 29 RBI 24 40/14 K/BB 37/11 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings