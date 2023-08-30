The Milwaukee Brewers (74-58) and Chicago Cubs (70-62) play on Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable starters are Brandon Woodruff (3-1) for the Brewers and Kyle Hendricks (5-7) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (3-1, 2.65 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.97 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs are sending Hendricks (5-7) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.97, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.

Hendricks heads into this outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Hendricks is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has the 27th-ranked slugging percentage (.381) and ranks 22nd in home runs hit (138) in all of MLB. They have a collective .236 batting average, and are 28th in the league with 1033 total hits and 18th in MLB action scoring 580 runs.

Hendricks has thrown six innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out five against the Brewers this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff (3-1) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, a 4.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .882 in six games this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Woodruff has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.

Brandon Woodruff vs. Cubs

The Cubs are batting .253 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .417 (14th in the league) with 158 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Cubs to go 3-for-21 with a double, a home run and an RBI in six innings this season.

