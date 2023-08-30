Christopher Morel vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .247 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 51 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has homered in 22.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has an RBI in 36 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year (40 of 84), with two or more runs eight times (9.5%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.247
|AVG
|.247
|.293
|OBP
|.331
|.474
|SLG
|.500
|16
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|10
|36
|RBI
|23
|60/11
|K/BB
|53/17
|3
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Woodruff (3-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 2.65 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .176 to opposing hitters.
