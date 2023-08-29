The Baltimore Orioles (82-49) and Chicago White Sox (52-80) do battle on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The probable starters are Dean Kremer (12-5) for the Orioles and Jesse Scholtens (1-6) for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.31 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-6, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

Scholtens (1-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over 21 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 4.15 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.

Scholtens is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Scholtens has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year heading into this game.

He has had nine appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

Kremer (12-5) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.31 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .256 in 26 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Kremer has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.31), 39th in WHIP (1.292), and 38th in K/9 (8.1).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.