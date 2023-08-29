Tuesday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (82-49) versus the Chicago White Sox (52-80) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:05 PM on August 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Dean Kremer (12-5) to the mound, while Jesse Scholtens (1-6) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN2

White Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the total, Chicago and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.

The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those contests had a spread.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 87 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (545 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.85) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule