The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .349 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .244 with 16 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 59 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Anderson has driven in a run in 21 games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 31 of 98 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 51 .235 AVG .251 .269 OBP .303 .299 SLG .294 9 XBH 9 1 HR 0 12 RBI 10 50/7 K/BB 49/15 3 SB 9

Orioles Pitching Rankings