Eloy Jiménez vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks while batting .270.
- Jimenez has gotten at least one hit in 71.7% of his games this season (66 of 92), with more than one hit 22 times (23.9%).
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (16.3%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has had an RBI in 37 games this year (40.2%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35 games this season (38.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|42
|.293
|AVG
|.242
|.340
|OBP
|.290
|.440
|SLG
|.446
|14
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|24
|40/14
|K/BB
|37/11
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Kremer (12-5 with a 4.31 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.292 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
