The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .246 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks.

Swanson has recorded a hit in 70 of 117 games this year (59.8%), including 29 multi-hit games (24.8%).

Looking at the 117 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.2% of his games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 60 .268 AVG .224 .337 OBP .326 .464 SLG .386 22 XBH 18 10 HR 9 35 RBI 30 56/22 K/BB 70/33 1 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings