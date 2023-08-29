Cody Bellinger will lead the charge for the Chicago Cubs (69-62) on Tuesday, August 29, when they match up with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) at Wrigley Field at 8:05 PM ET.

The Brewers are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cubs (-135). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 7 runs.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (14-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.65 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Cubs and Brewers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (-135), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cubs win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 67 times and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.

The Cubs have a 25-12 record (winning 67.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 6-3 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in 31, or 50.8%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a mark of 17-21 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.