The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras take the field at Wrigley Field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in MLB action with 158 total home runs.

Chicago's .417 slugging percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).

Chicago is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (664 total).

The Cubs rank seventh in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.279).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Steele is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this game.

Steele is aiming for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Rob Zastryzny 8/25/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Away Jordan Wicks Colin Selby 8/27/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Brett Kennedy 9/1/2023 Reds - Away - - 9/2/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Graham Ashcraft 9/3/2023 Reds - Away Jameson Taillon Andrew Abbott

