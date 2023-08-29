Cody Bellinger vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cody Bellinger -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on August 29 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 122 hits and an OBP of .366, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in 75 of 100 games this season (75%), including 35 multi-hit games (35%).
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (18%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Bellinger has driven in a run in 46 games this year (46%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 56 of 100 games this year, and more than once 19 times.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|49
|.325
|AVG
|.316
|.371
|OBP
|.362
|.576
|SLG
|.511
|26
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|37
|32/15
|K/BB
|32/15
|11
|SB
|7
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (168 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Burnes (9-6) out to make his 27th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 24th, 1.076 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 25th.
