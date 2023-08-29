On Tuesday, Christopher Morel (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Pirates.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

Morel has had a hit in 50 of 83 games this season (60.2%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 19 games this year (22.9%), homering in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

Morel has had at least one RBI in 43.4% of his games this year (36 of 83), with two or more RBI 15 times (18.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.6%.

Other Cubs Players vs the Brewers

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .245 AVG .247 .293 OBP .331 .477 SLG .500 16 XBH 18 9 HR 10 36 RBI 23 58/11 K/BB 53/17 3 SB 1

