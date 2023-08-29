Andrew Vaughn vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (batting .286 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 67.8% of his games this season (82 of 121), with at least two hits 28 times (23.1%).
- He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 121), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has had an RBI in 44 games this year (36.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 48 games this year (39.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.264
|AVG
|.242
|.329
|OBP
|.301
|.454
|SLG
|.388
|21
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|31
|42/15
|K/BB
|60/16
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Kremer (12-5) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.31 ERA ranks 41st, 1.292 WHIP ranks 39th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 38th.
