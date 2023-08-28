Monday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (81-49) and the Chicago White Sox (52-79) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Orioles taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM on August 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-3) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (5-11) will get the nod for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

White Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 games and have covered every time.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 86 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (33.7%) in those contests.

This year, Chicago has won two of four games when listed as at least +195 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (545 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.81 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule