Patrick Wisdom vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom -- hitting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .200.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 43.8% of his 80 games this year, with more than one hit in 12.5% of those games.
- In 17 games this season, he has gone deep (21.3%, and 7.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Wisdom has driven in a run in 21 games this season (26.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (40.0%), including seven multi-run games (8.8%).
Other Cubs Players vs the Brewers
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|43
|.171
|AVG
|.223
|.290
|OBP
|.289
|.495
|SLG
|.492
|12
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|43/17
|K/BB
|59/11
|2
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (166 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Miley (6-3) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.18, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
