The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.399) thanks to 37 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 107th in slugging.

In 73.3% of his 120 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 41 multi-hit games.

In 7.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 38 games this season (31.7%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (55 of 120), with two or more runs 16 times (13.3%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .301 AVG .261 .367 OBP .311 .429 SLG .367 19 XBH 18 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 35/21 K/BB 39/16 18 SB 14

