Korey Lee -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on August 28 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)

Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.

Lee picked up a hit in two of 11 games last year, with multiple hits in one of those games.

He did not hit a home run last year in the 11 games he appeared in.

Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.

He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last year.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 4 .071 AVG .273 .133 OBP .273 .143 SLG .364 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 4/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0

