After going 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Grayson Rodriguez) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets has seven doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .216.
  • Sheets has picked up a hit in 43 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21.1% of his games this season, Sheets has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (7.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 45
.186 AVG .244
.266 OBP .306
.274 SLG .439
4 XBH 12
3 HR 6
14 RBI 17
28/13 K/BB 23/10
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (144 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.38 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up a 5.38 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .265 to opposing hitters.
