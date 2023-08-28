Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (69-61) match up with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (73-57) in the series opener at Wrigley Field on Monday, August 28. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +105 moneyline odds to win. The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (7-8, 5.60 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (6-3, 3.18 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 39, or 59.1%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 30-16 (65.2%).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Brewers have come away with 30 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win 19 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+155) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Ian Happ 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

