Monday's game between the Chicago Cubs (69-61) and the Milwaukee Brewers (73-57) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cubs coming out on top. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on August 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-8) to the mound, while Wade Miley (6-3) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have won 39, or 59.1%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Chicago has won 30 of its 46 games, or 65.2%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 662.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).

Cubs Schedule