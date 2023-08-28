The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 150 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks.

Morel has gotten a hit in 50 of 83 games this season (60.2%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (20.5%).

In 22.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has had at least one RBI in 43.4% of his games this year (36 of 83), with two or more RBI 15 times (18.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 48.2% of his games this year (40 of 83), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .245 AVG .247 .293 OBP .331 .477 SLG .500 16 XBH 18 9 HR 10 36 RBI 23 58/11 K/BB 53/17 3 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings