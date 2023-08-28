Andrew Benintendi vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill, on August 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Athletics.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Read More About This Game
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.342), slugging percentage (.374) and OPS (.716) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 124th in slugging.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 89 of 118 games this season (75.4%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (28.0%).
- He has homered in five games this season (4.2%), leaving the park in 1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.3% of his games this year, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 50 of 118 games this season, and more than once 11 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|60
|.284
|AVG
|.270
|.352
|OBP
|.332
|.394
|SLG
|.357
|18
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|23
|41/23
|K/BB
|33/21
|7
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 144 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Orioles are sending Rodriguez (3-3) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.38 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 5.38 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .265 to his opponents.
