Yasmani Grandal -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .235.
  • Grandal has gotten a hit in 52 of 103 games this season (50.5%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (18.4%).
  • In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (7.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • Grandal has picked up an RBI in 22.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 25 times this season (24.3%), including five games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 55
.225 AVG .242
.293 OBP .321
.324 SLG .360
8 XBH 12
3 HR 5
9 RBI 23
32/11 K/BB 52/21
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.73).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 78 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
