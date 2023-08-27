Yasmani Grandal -- .121 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .235.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 52 of 103 games this season (50.5%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (18.4%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (7.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 22.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (24.3%), including five games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 55 .225 AVG .242 .293 OBP .321 .324 SLG .360 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 32/11 K/BB 52/21 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings