Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Athletics on August 27, 2023
Player prop bet options for Luis Robert, Brent Rooker and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox host the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Mike Clevinger Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Clevinger Stats
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger (5-6) for his 18th start of the season.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Clevinger has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
Clevinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 22
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|at Cubs
|Aug. 16
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 9
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Guardians
|Aug. 4
|5.0
|8
|4
|3
|2
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 29
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Mike Clevinger's player props with BetMGM.
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 125 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He has a .265/.321/.554 slash line so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 126 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .276/.341/.374 on the season.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 23
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 91 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 38 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .247/.329/.473 so far this season.
- Rooker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Aug. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Tony Kemp Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Kemp Stats
- Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 37 walks and 24 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He has a .224/.318/.327 slash line so far this year.
Kemp Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Aug. 26
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 25
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 23
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 21
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Brent Rooker, Tony Kemp or other Athletics players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.