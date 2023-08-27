Seiya Suzuki vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki -- batting .378 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Pirates.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 19 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .266.
- Suzuki will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last games.
- Suzuki has had a hit in 70 of 105 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 27 times (25.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 105), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has had an RBI in 34 games this season (32.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this season (44.8%), including seven multi-run games (6.7%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|58
|.236
|AVG
|.292
|.313
|OBP
|.357
|.360
|SLG
|.495
|12
|XBH
|24
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|25
|46/19
|K/BB
|59/24
|2
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will send Falter (1-7) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when the lefty threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.53 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
