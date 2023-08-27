Patrick Wisdom vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom returns to action for the Chicago Cubs versus Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh PiratesAugust 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 23 against the Tigers) he went 0-for-2.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is hitting .197 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 28 walks.
- Wisdom has picked up a hit in 34 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (21.5%), and in 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom has driven in a run in 21 games this year (26.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 32 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Other Cubs Players vs the Pirates
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|42
|.171
|AVG
|.219
|.290
|OBP
|.286
|.495
|SLG
|.492
|12
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|43/17
|K/BB
|59/11
|2
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Falter (1-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
