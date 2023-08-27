Nico Hoerner vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Pirates
|Cubs vs Pirates Odds
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .395, fueled by 36 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
- In 87 of 119 games this season (73.1%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 40 of those games he had more than one (33.6%).
- In 7.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has an RBI in 38 of 119 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this season, with multiple runs 15 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|57
|.301
|AVG
|.254
|.367
|OBP
|.305
|.429
|SLG
|.358
|19
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|26
|35/21
|K/BB
|38/16
|18
|SB
|13
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Falter (1-7 with a 4.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when the left-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.53, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.