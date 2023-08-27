The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa (.242 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa has three doubles, four home runs and a walk while hitting .175.

Sosa has recorded a hit in 14 of 30 games this season (46.7%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.3% of his games this season, Sosa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in seven of 30 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 .190 AVG .154 .190 OBP .175 .328 SLG .333 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 4 RBI 7 16/0 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings