After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Korey Lee and the Chicago White Sox take on the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Paul Blackburn) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)

Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.

Lee had a hit in two of 11 games last year, with multiple hits in one of those games.

He did not go yard last year in the 11 games he appeared in.

Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last season, with multiple RBIs once.

He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last year.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 4 .071 AVG .273 .133 OBP .273 .143 SLG .364 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 4/1 K/BB 5/0 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)