The Chicago Cubs, including Jeimer Candelario (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .267 with 37 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this year (77 of 121), with at least two hits 30 times (24.8%).

He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 33.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 11 .272 AVG .220 .363 OBP .250 .487 SLG .366 32 XBH 4 7 HR 1 28 RBI 5 51/25 K/BB 11/2 3 SB 0

