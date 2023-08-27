Dansby Swanson -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .246 with 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 68 of 115 games this year (59.1%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (25.2%).

He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (17 of 115), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.8% of his games this year, Swanson has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (13.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 49 games this season (42.6%), including 12 multi-run games (10.4%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .269 AVG .224 .339 OBP .328 .468 SLG .390 22 XBH 18 10 HR 9 35 RBI 30 55/22 K/BB 68/33 1 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings