Cody Bellinger -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 109 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on August 27 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Pirates.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Bailey Falter TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 118 hits and an OBP of .365, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 74.5% of his games this season (73 of 98), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (34.7%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (18.4%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has had at least one RBI in 45.9% of his games this season (45 of 98), with two or more RBI 15 times (15.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 56.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 18 games with multiple runs (18.4%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 48 .326 AVG .308 .373 OBP .356 .583 SLG .497 26 XBH 16 11 HR 9 38 RBI 32 31/15 K/BB 31/15 11 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings