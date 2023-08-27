Courtney Williams and the Chicago Sky (13-21) face the Seattle Storm (10-24) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, August 27 at 6:00 PM ET.

Chicago enters this game after a 94-87 loss against Las Vegas. The Sky's leading scorer was Marina Mabrey, who ended the game with 22 points. Seattle is coming into this game having lost to Indiana 90-86 in their last outing. Jewell Loyd led the team with 32 points.

Sky vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-115 to win)

Sky (-115 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (-105 to win)

Storm (-105 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-1.5)

Sky (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ

Sky Season Stats

So far this season, the Sky are posting 80.7 points per game (sixth-ranked in WNBA) and allowing 83.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

Chicago is grabbing 33.1 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is giving up 34.5 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Sky are delivering 20 dimes per game, which ranks them fifth in the WNBA in 2023.

Chicago ranks seventh in the WNBA with 13.5 turnovers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 13.1 forced turnovers per game.

The Sky are sinking 7.8 three-pointers per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), and they have a 35.8% three-point percentage (third-best).

Chicago is allowing opposing teams to post a 33.5% three-point percentage this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but it has shined by allowing just 6.4 treys per contest (best).

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky's offense has been much better in home games (82.9 PPG) compared to their play on the road (78.2 PPG). Meanwhile, their defense has been worse when playing at home (84.5 PPG allowed) compared to away games (82.5 PPG allowed).

Chicago rebounds better on the road than at home (35.1 RPG on the road, 31.3 RPG at home), and it allows its opponents to grab more boards in home games than in road games (34.8 at home, 34.2 on the road).

The Sky average 2.2 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (21.1 at home, 18.9 on the road). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Chicago turn the ball over less at home (12.1 per game) than on the road (15.1). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (12.4 per game) than on the road (13.9).

The Sky make 0.8 more three-pointers when playing at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.4). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (37.6% in home games compared to 33.7% on the road).

This year, Chicago is averaging 7 three-pointers conceded per game at home and 5.8 on the road (while allowing 35.1% shooting from distance in home games compared to 31.5% on the road).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have a 6-6 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

The Sky have gone 6-6 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (50%).

Chicago's record against the spread is 16-17-0.

Chicago has an ATS record of 5-7 as 1.5-point favorites or greater.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Sky have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

